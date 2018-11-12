Police secure injunction banning Doncaster man from town’s pubs

South Yorkshire Police have secured a civil injunction banning a 28-year-old Doncaster man from entering the town’s pubs.

The order bans Brett May, from Stainforth, from entering or attempting to enter any premises licensed to sell alcohol, or acting in an anti-social manner, within the borough of Doncaster.

The two-year injunction was granted after force legal representatives appeared before Doncaster County Court on Thursday, November 1.

Under the terms of the injunction Mr May has agreed, he is prohibited from entering or attempting to enter any premises licensed to sell alcohol to be consumed on the premises within the area.

These premises include, but are not limited to, public houses, clubs and licenced cafes and restaurants, but does not include premises licenced to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises such as shops and off-licenses.

He must also not act, or encouraging anyone else to act, in an antisocial manner, which causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons.

Acting Sergeant, Lisa Bird, said: “We have worked hard with our partners at Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council to bring about this injunction and I would like to reassure the local community that we will continue to take action that prevents unacceptable anti-social and problematic behaviour.”