Police searching for missing Doncaster man Herbert, 79, have found a body

Officers searching for missing Doncaster man 79-year-old Herbert have sadly this morning (28 October) found a body.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Oct 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers do believe it to be that of Herbert and his family have been informed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We'd like to pass on our thanks to the local community who have assisted in sharing information following our appeals in recent days, it is greatly appreciated.”

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police