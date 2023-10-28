Police searching for missing Doncaster man Herbert, 79, have found a body
Officers searching for missing Doncaster man 79-year-old Herbert have sadly this morning (28 October) found a body.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
While formal identification is yet to take place, officers do believe it to be that of Herbert and his family have been informed.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We'd like to pass on our thanks to the local community who have assisted in sharing information following our appeals in recent days, it is greatly appreciated.”