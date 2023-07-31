News you can trust since 1925
Police cordoned off streets in a Doncaster area village after a ‘bomb’ was found in a canal.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:17 BST

Officers were called to the White Lea Road area of Swinton near to the Sheffield Doncaster Navigation Canal at around 7.10pm on Saturday, following reports a suspected explosive device had been found in the waters.

Specialist bomb disposal officers were called to the scene and cordons put in place while examination of the item took place.

It was later confirmed to be a replica.

Related topics:PoliceDoncaster