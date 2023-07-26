Police seal off roads in Doncaster village this morning amid reports of serious incident
Roads have been sealed off in a Doncaster village this morning as police probe a serious emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:06 BST
Officers have cordoned off an area around Emerson Avenue and Stanley Road in Stainforth, with a heavy police presence pictured at the scene.
Members of the public are being advised to stay away from the area while investigations take place and diversions are in place for drivers in the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.