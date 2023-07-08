Police seal off road in Doncaster area village following serious emergency incident
Police have cordoned off a road in a Doncaster area village as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST
Police are currently dealing with a incident in Belton, Humberside Police have said.
A spokesperson said: “A road closure has been put in place on High Street from the junction of Westgate Road to the junction of Jeffrey Lane.
"Please avoid the area.”
We have contacted Humberside Police for more details of the incident which is understood to have taken place in the early hours.