Police seal off major Doncaster road following serious emergency incident
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off this morning as emergency services deal with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
52 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Dec 2022, 10:23am
Police have cordoned off part of Thorne Road, near to The Wheatley Hotel, nearby residents have said.
Eyewitnesses have reported numerous police vehicles at the scene close to the junction with Barnby Dun Road throughout the early hours of this morning.
Buses and vehicles in the area are understood to have been diverted.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.