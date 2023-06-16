News you can trust since 1925
Police seal off major Doncaster road as emergency services deal with serious incident

A major Doncaster road was sealed off last night as emergency services dealt with a serious incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 06:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 06:28 BST

The A638 Great North Road between Bessacarr and Bawtry was shut for several hours following the incident, which took place near to Yorkshire Caravans at around 6pm.

The road was closed off in both directions, with police patrol cars guarding the scene at both ends and forcing drivers to find alternative routes.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details about last night’s incident.

Great North Road was sealed off for several hours.Great North Road was sealed off for several hours.
The major route was blocked in both directions.The major route was blocked in both directions.
Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police
