Police seal off major Doncaster road as emergency services deal with serious incident

The A638 Great North Road between Bessacarr and Bawtry was shut for several hours following the incident, which took place near to Yorkshire Caravans at around 6pm.

The road was closed off in both directions, with police patrol cars guarding the scene at both ends and forcing drivers to find alternative routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details about last night’s incident.

Great North Road was sealed off for several hours.