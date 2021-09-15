Officers from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support’s Road Policing Team moved in to shut the road near to Blyth yesterday.

The lorry driver had an issue with his tyre and pulled onto the hard shoulder.

A spokesman said: “His issue very quickly spread to his cab and load of grass and hay, resulting in us having to close the road off whilst our fire friends put it out.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1 near Blyth was sealed off after a lorry burst into flames.