Police say 'no reports' made over attempted abduction of young girls in Doncaster

Earlier today, bosses at Balby’s Woodfield Primary School issued an urgent warning to parents after reports that two men had attempted to abduct two girls near to the school yesterday.

The email said: "One was caught and arrested and the other got away.”

But now South Yorkshire Police say they have received no official reports of the incident – and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Police say they have received no reports about an abduction in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “Police are aware of reports circulating online regarding suspicious behaviour in Weston Road, Balby.

"No reports have currently been made to police - we would encourage anyone with concerns to report them to us so we can investigate. Please call 101 or report online.”

Earlier, an email from Woodfield Primary School was widely on Facebook.

It reads: “You may already be aware due to reports on social media but we have been informed this morning that yesterday evening two men attempted to snatch two children of primary school age from Weston Road.

"Thankfully both girls are safe.

"Please be extra vigilant and ensure you report in anything untoward to the police direct.