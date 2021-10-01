Police say missing Doncaster man has been found safe and well

Police in Doncaster say a missing 40 year old man has been found safe and well.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 1st October 2021, 5:14 am

Officers launched the appeal to find the man, named only as Martyn, after he went missing from the Low Road area of Conisbrough.

Eyewitnesses in the Pastures Road area of Mexborough reported heavy police activity throughout Wednesday afternoon while numerous officers were also seen in Conisbrough.

In a brief statement, a spokesman said: “Martyn, has been found safe and well. Thanks so much for sharing our appeal to find him.”

