Officers launched the appeal to find the man, named only as Martyn, after he went missing from the Low Road area of Conisbrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses in the Pastures Road area of Mexborough reported heavy police activity throughout Wednesday afternoon while numerous officers were also seen in Conisbrough.

In a brief statement, a spokesman said: “Martyn, has been found safe and well. Thanks so much for sharing our appeal to find him.”