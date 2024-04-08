Police remove man from Doncaster park for shouting at children in playground
Police were called to a popular Doncaster park over a man shouting at children using a playground.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Sandall Park in Wheatley over the weekend by parents concerned by the man’s behaviour.
South Yorkshire Police said that no arrests had been made and the man was escorted away from the playground to “remove him from the situaiton.”
The spokesman added: “It was reported he was shouting at people in the playground. Officers searched him and found nothing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.