Police release map of last movements of missing woman as Doncaster search goes on

Officers searching for missing Doncaster woman Pam - also known as Shirley - have issued a map detailing what are believed to be her last known sightings.

Her full name has been revealed locally as Pam Johnson.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The map shows the route we believe 63-year-old Pam took after she was last seen on Thursday (14 March).

“Pam was last seen at a property on Winchester Avenue at around 7pm.

"At 7.27pm, a woman who we believe is Pam is captured on CCTV on Winchester Avenue and then again on Thorne Road by the junction with Winchester Avenue at 7.29pm.

"It is unknown where she went next and there have been no confirmed sightings of her since.”

Doncaster Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: "We are really grateful for the public's help and information we have received so far as we try to bring Pam back home to her incredibly worried family.

"We are very concerned about Pam's disappearance and have been working around the clock to try and trace her.

"We are now releasing a map of her last known movements, in the hope it may jog somebody's memory.

“Were you in the Wheatley area around the time Shirley went missing? Could you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which might help us with our search?

"You will see a heightened police presence in the local area as we continue our extensive enquiries. Officers will be going door to door, putting up posters and handing out leaflets - if you have a piece of information for us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please don't hesitate to mention it to us. It might be the vital detail we need to get Pam home."

Pam is white, with short, mousey brown hair, of average build and is 5ft 7ins tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and carrying a white carrier bag. She also wears a gold cross necklace.

If you can help, pass on information online or call 101.

Please quote incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024.