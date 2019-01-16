Police release CCTV image after two brothers are attacked outside Doncaster bar

A CCTV image has been released by detectives investigating an attack on two brothers outside a Doncaster bar

The men, aged 28 and 33, were attacked outside the Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street in Doncaster town centre at 1.35am on Monday, October 22.

Do you recognise these men?

One of the brothers was knocked unconscious and the other sustained a fractured eye socket and a fractured nose.

Detectives believe the men in the CCTV image could hold vital information.

Details of the attack have only been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 54 of October 22.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.