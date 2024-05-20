Police probe reports of shooting as officers flock to Doncaster street
A number of people living in Intake reported hearing what sounded like gun shots shortly after midnight last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 12.22am today (Monday 20 May) we were called to reports of a possible firearms discharge at Cardigan Road, Doncaster.
“Officers attended the scene but no evidence consistent with a discharge has been identified.
“Officers remain at the scene to conduct enquiries and investigate CCTV footage.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 014 of 20 May 2024 when you get in touch.”
You can contact South Yorkshire Police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
Altternatively, you can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.
