Police probe 'petrol bomb' attack in Doncaster street plagued by shootings and violence
Police were called to Milton Road, Carcroft on Saturday night after a house in the street was set ablaze.
It is the latest in series of incidents in the street – and residents say the latest incident involved a petrol bomb being thrown a property.
One neighbour said: “A petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in Milton Road – here we go again.”
Another reported seeing damage to the front of the property and the area cordoned off and guarded by police.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating a suspected arson at a property in the Carcroft area of Doncaster on Saturday night.
“We were called at 10.06pm on 18 November to reports of a fire at a property in Milton Road.
“The occupant of the address reported hearing a bang at the front door before seeing flames which they managed to extinguish with water.
“The front door suffered minor damage and thankfully no one was injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing and residents living in the area will see increased patrols over the next few days.”
Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Sebastian Dent said: "We want to reassure the local community that there will be extra officers on patrol in the area and I would encourage you to talk to them about any issues or concerns you have."
In August, four people were arrested following a series of incidents which took place between Thursday 27 July and Saturday 5 August on the street in which shots were fired on two occasions, and a motorhome set alight on the later date.
Nobody was injured in any of the incidents.
Four men, aged between 18 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and firearms offences.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 990 of 18 November 2023. You can also submit information to officers via the online portal or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to stay anonymous.