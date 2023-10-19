Police probe launched as 12-year-old girl left bloodied in Doncaster gang attack

A police probe has been launched after a 12-year-old girl was left bloodied and bruised after a daylight gang attack in Doncaster.

Schoolgirl Jessica Gieglis suffered facial injuries when she was attacked by a group of five others near her home in Askern on Tuesday afternoon.

Her angry mum Agnieszka says the attack, which took place at around 3.40pm involved adults as well as children.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Jessica being pounced on by the group who can be seen dragging her around and striking her as they surround her.

Jessica Gieglis, 12, was left battered and bloodied after the assault in Askern.

Mrs Gieglis said: “We spent three hours at accident and emergency. She was in floods of tears and had injuries to her face.”

She claims that a local mother and children were involved in the fracas in Keyworth Close.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.41pm on 17 October following reports a 12-year-old girl had been assaulted.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”