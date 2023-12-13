Police probe launched after woman and pet 'traumatised' in latest Doncaster dog attack

A police probe has been launched after a woman and her pet dog were left ‘traumatised’ after the animal was savaged in Doncaster's latest attack.

Chocolate labrador Jasper suffered injuries to his head after being mauled by another dog on Warmsworth Road.

His upset owner Louise Butler has called on members of the public to help identify the owner of the two Cane Corso dogs she says were responsible for the incident near to the A1(M) interchange roundabout on Tuesday morning.

She said: “We have both been left very shaken up and traumatised by this incident.

Dog owner Louise Butler says her dog Jasper was attacked by two Cane Corso dogs in Doncaster.

"It has scared us both and we’re scared of it happening again.”

Police were called shortly before noon after the attack left Jasper bleeding from his ear.

One year old Jasper was taken to a nearby vet and was put on antibiotics, a saline drip, painkillers and ointment with Louise landed with a £200 bill.

She added: “I am very grateful for the passers by who came to help me. I need to get the story out to warn other people.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.47am on 12 December to reports that a dog had been attacked by another dog on Warmsworth Road in Balby, Doncaster.

“It is understood the dog received injuries to it’s ear during the incident.