Police probe launched after "racist" yobs smash up Doncaster petrol station
Police were called to the Jet filling station in Dunscroft in the early hours of Monday, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.
Details of the incident were shared on social media by a member of staff who wrote: “Staff are getting racially abused – they are all kids and they're carrying knives and they've used it to rip our 24 hour banner.
(“They have) broken our newly done fence and they're deliberately throwing the fuel pumps which is very dangerous for the whole area.
"Staff are absolutely petrified to work through the night – they are mentally and physically tired having to put up with the racial abuse and all the mess that they have to sort out.
"Staff are scared to get out to clean the forecourt at night, especially when there are kids with knives happily roaming the streets at 1am.”
"Please can someone help us find these guys?”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.17am on Monday (8 April) to Station Road in the Dunscroft area of Doncaster following reports of an attempted break-in at a petrol station.
“It is reported that a group of people on push bikes tried to break into the petrol station before fleeing the area.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage anyone with information to get in touch by calling us on 101 and quoting incident number 104 of 8 April 2024.”
Or contact the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
