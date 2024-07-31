Police probe launched after Doncaster "trainspotter" filmed running on railway track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police probe is under way after a Doncaster “trainspotter” was filmed running along a railway track with another man.

The pair were filmed jogging between the rails, reportedly on the East Coast Main Line, with footage of the incident being widely shared on social media.

It is not clear when the clip was filmed, but the footage is said to show a “rail enthusiast” from Doncaster and is believed to have been filmed near to Northallerton.

Sharing the footage on X, formerly Twitter, one user said: “This is the most stupid and dangerous thing I have ever seen a train spotter do. The individual in black is a well known Doncaster spotter.”

Two men were filmed running along the East Coast Main Line. (Photo: X).

Another said: “Incident waiting to happen that. May be rail “enthusiasts” but clearly not thinking of the crew if a train were to come round the corner and flatten them.”

Another said: “He ain’t a train spotter, he’s an idiot (won’t use want I want to call him) just totally idiotic.”

Another user posted: “The location is Wellfield level crossing on the ECML between Northallerton and Thirsk. The guy in black is/was a regular spotter at Doncaster and the one in white is from the North East. This footage and their names have been passed onto British Transport Police.”

A spokesperson for BTP said: “Officers are aware of a video circulating via social media and are keen to receive more information.