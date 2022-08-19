Police plea for information as huge tyre blaze near Doncaster burns on after two weeks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews are still at the scene of the inferno in Ranskill, south of Bawtry, after a huge blaze broke out at an industrial estate exactly two weeks ago today.

Hundreds of tyres went up in flames, sending a huge pall of smoke across South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and which could be seen up to 30 miles away at the height of the blaze.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue remain at the scene damping down and making the area safe.

The tyre blaze at Ranskill is still burning after two weeks.

A spokesman said: “A fire investigation has returned an undetermined cause for the Ranskill fire as police continue to appeal for information.

"The fire began on Friday 5 August, with the fire and rescue service continuing to maintain a presence at the site to dampen down with the help of local plant operators.”

Fire Investigation Manager Lucie Poxon of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We know this incident has had a huge impact on local people and nearby businesses and we would like to thank everyone for their support as we work to bring the incident to a close.

“Due to the significant damage that the fire has caused, our fire investigation has not been able to determine a cause despite our thorough investigating.

“We have been working with our partners at Nottinghamshire Police who suspect this fire was started deliberately. If you have any information, then please pass this on to the police.”

At its height, crews from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire were tackling the blaze, with local residents urged to stay away from the scene and to keep all doors and windows closed.

Crews have been working around the clock since fire broke out shortly after 10am on August 5 with local residents buying ice creams and chips for exhausted fire crews.