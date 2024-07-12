Police plea after missing teenage girl spotted in Doncaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing teenage girl who was last seen in Doncaster city centre.

South Yorkshire Police has launced an appeal to find missing 16-year-old Vanesa, who comes from from Rotherham.

Vanesa was reported missing at 12pm on 9 July from the Eastwood area of Rotherham. CCTV has since placed her in Doncaster city centre at around 2.35pm on 11 July.

She is described as white and North European, around 5ft 2ins tall, of skinny build and has red hair. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a brown coat.

Police are seeking missing 16-year-old Vanesa.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Vanesa's welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen her.

A spokesperson said: “Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be? If you can help, you can pass on information by calling 101 and quoting incident number 582 of 9 July.”