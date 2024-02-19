Police officers in hospital and two arrested after stolen Mercedes and patrol car crash
The officers were travelling along Beckett Road in Wheatley en route to a separate incident last night when their vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the junction with Wentworth Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Yesterday at 10.26pm while travelling to a separate incident, a marked police car was involved in a road traffic collision with a black Mercedes on Beckett Road.
“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and possession of Class A drugs.
"A man, 28, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of Class A drugs and driving while under the influence of drugs. They remain in police custody at this time.”
“The officers involved were transported to hospital with minor injuries.”