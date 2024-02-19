Police officers in hospital and two arrested after stolen Mercedes and patrol car crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The officers were travelling along Beckett Road in Wheatley en route to a separate incident last night when their vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the junction with Wentworth Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Yesterday at 10.26pm while travelling to a separate incident, a marked police car was involved in a road traffic collision with a black Mercedes on Beckett Road.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and possession of Class A drugs.

Emergency vehicles raced to the scene following the crash.

"A man, 28, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of Class A drugs and driving while under the influence of drugs. They remain in police custody at this time.”