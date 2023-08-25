News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Police officer critically ill in hospital and other man injured following Doncaster-Newark railway incident

A police officer is critically ill in hospital and another man is ill with electric shock injuries after a serious incident on the East Coast Main Line between Doncaster and Newark.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

Officers were called to the line near Newark Northgate station at around 7.10pm last night (24 August) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Following the initial report, British Transport Police learned the incident followed Nottinghamshire Police responding to a concern for welfare report.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended alongside paramedics, where one man was found to have sustained non-life-threatening electrocution injuries, and another man, a Nottinghamshire police officer, had sustained life-changing injuries and sadly remains in a critical condition.

A police officer has suffered life changing injuries following an incident on the East Coast Main Line.A police officer has suffered life changing injuries following an incident on the East Coast Main Line.
A police officer has suffered life changing injuries following an incident on the East Coast Main Line.
Most Popular

"Both were taken to hospital where they remain.

“British Transport Police is continuing to make enquiries into the incident.”

Trains on the East Coast Main LIne were severely disrupted following the incident.

We have contacted Nottinghamshire Police for further details.

Related topics:Police officerDoncasterBritish Transport PoliceTrains