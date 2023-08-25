Police officer critically ill in hospital and other man injured following Doncaster-Newark railway incident

Officers were called to the line near Newark Northgate station at around 7.10pm last night (24 August) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Following the initial report, British Transport Police learned the incident followed Nottinghamshire Police responding to a concern for welfare report.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics, where one man was found to have sustained non-life-threatening electrocution injuries, and another man, a Nottinghamshire police officer, had sustained life-changing injuries and sadly remains in a critical condition.

"Both were taken to hospital where they remain.

“British Transport Police is continuing to make enquiries into the incident.”

Trains on the East Coast Main LIne were severely disrupted following the incident.