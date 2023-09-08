Police officer attacked and rocks thrown at squad car in Doncaster gang attack

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 35-year-old man has been arrested following the incident which saw violence erupt in Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe last night.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area in the wake of the disorder and an investigation is now underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to the Armthorpe area of the city at around 8pm on Thursday 7 September following reports of criminal damage and public disorder in Lime Tree Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police constable suffered injuries after being attacked while his patrol car was also pelted with rocks.

“It was reported that a large group of youths were throwing missiles at a property in the street with a man allegedly assaulted.

"When officers arrived, it is believed that rocks were thrown at a police vehicle before a police constable was kicked multiple times in the leg.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police constable and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

"He remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extra patrols have been taking place in the area and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"If you have any information that may help the investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number 984 of 7 September 2023.”

You can also submit information via the online portal here: www.smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk.