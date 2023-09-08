News you can trust since 1925
Police officer attacked and rocks thrown at squad car in Doncaster gang attack

A police officer was attacked and rocks thrown at a patrol car after disorder flared in a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST
A 35-year-old man has been arrested following the incident which saw violence erupt in Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe last night.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area in the wake of the disorder and an investigation is now underway.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to the Armthorpe area of the city at around 8pm on Thursday 7 September following reports of criminal damage and public disorder in Lime Tree Avenue.

A police constable suffered injuries after being attacked while his patrol car was also pelted with rocks.
“It was reported that a large group of youths were throwing missiles at a property in the street with a man allegedly assaulted.

"When officers arrived, it is believed that rocks were thrown at a police vehicle before a police constable was kicked multiple times in the leg.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police constable and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

"He remains in police custody.

“Extra patrols have been taking place in the area and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

"If you have any information that may help the investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number 984 of 7 September 2023.”

You can also submit information via the online portal here: www.smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers. Complete a simple, secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

