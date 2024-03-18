Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are continuing to appeal for information around the whereabouts of the missing 66-year-old, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Shirley.

Shirley, who also goes by the name of Pam, was last seen on Thursday (14 March) at around 7.40pm leaving a property on Winchester Avenue in the Wheatley area of Doncaster. There have been no confirmed sightings of her since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superintendent Pete Thorp from the Doncaster district command team explained: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Shirley’s welfare and unfortunately at this stage, despite extensive enquiries, we have no further confirmed sightings of her since Thursday.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing Shirley.

“I want to take this opportunity to ask those living across our communities in Doncaster for your help.

"Have you seen Shirley in recent days? Have you driven past a woman fitting her description and therefore may have captured her on your car’s dash camera?

"Do you live locally in Wheatley and have a CCTV or doorbell camera which may have caught her walking by?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have already received several reports of possible sightings, all of which we are progressing as a priority, and I urge the public to keep the information coming. It may seem small and insignificant, but it could unlock a key line of enquiry for us that helps bring Shirley home.

“Shirley’s family are understandably really concerned about her and we are doing all we can to find her and get her home safe to her loved ones.”

A full description of Shirley is included on the South Yorkshire Police website ">HERE, along with a CCTV image showing what she was last seen wearing on Thursday evening.

If you can help, please contact police and share information with officers by calling 101 or visiting the online portal. Please quote incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024 when you get in touch. You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/69I6S

For any immediate sightings, please call 999.