Police lockdown Doncaster station and trains halted over fears for man's safety
Doncaster railway station was locked down by police and trains halted over concerns for a man’s safety.
By Darren Burke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Nov 2022, 1:26pm
British Transport Police were called to the station yesterday, a spokesman said.
A brief statement said: ‘We were called to the line near Doncaster station at 4.22pm yesterday following concerns for the welfare of a man.
“Trains were stopped from running through the area while the man was taken to a place of safety.”
Several trains were held outside the station while the incident was dealt with.