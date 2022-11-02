News you can trust since 1925
Police lockdown Doncaster station and trains halted over fears for man's safety

Doncaster railway station was locked down by police and trains halted over concerns for a man’s safety.

By Darren Burke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 1:26pm

British Transport Police were called to the station yesterday, a spokesman said.

A brief statement said: ‘We were called to the line near Doncaster station at 4.22pm yesterday following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Trains were stopped from running through the area while the man was taken to a place of safety.”

Doncaster station was locked down by British Transport Police.

Several trains were held outside the station while the incident was dealt with.

