Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 60-year-old Doncaster woman
The woman, named only as Shirley, was last seen yesterday (14 March) at 7.40pm leaving a property on Winchester Avenue in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.
She is described as a white woman with short mousey brown hair, of average build and she is 5ft 7in tall. Shirley was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots.
She also typically wears a gold cross and chain necklace.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Shirley's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
A spokesman said: “Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024 when you get in touch.
You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/ZjRxH