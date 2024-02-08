News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 43-year-old Doncaster man

Police in Doncaster have launched an appeal to find a missing 43-year-old man.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andrew, 43, was reported missing from the Wheatley area of Doncaster at 8.15pm last night (7 February).

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew is described as white, of a stocky build, who is 6ft 2ins tall. He has short black hair and is usually sporting a beard.

Most Popular
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing Andrew.Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing Andrew.
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing Andrew.

He was last seen wearing a green coat, green jeans and a grey flat cap, and is believed to be carrying a bag with him.

Andrew is also known to frequent the Conisborough Viaduct area and Edlington cemetery.

A spokesman said: “Have you seen Andrew? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 957 of 7 February 2024 when you get in touch.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterEdlington