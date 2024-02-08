Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 43-year-old Doncaster man
Andrew, 43, was reported missing from the Wheatley area of Doncaster at 8.15pm last night (7 February).
He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Andrew is described as white, of a stocky build, who is 6ft 2ins tall. He has short black hair and is usually sporting a beard.
He was last seen wearing a green coat, green jeans and a grey flat cap, and is believed to be carrying a bag with him.
Andrew is also known to frequent the Conisborough Viaduct area and Edlington cemetery.
A spokesman said: “Have you seen Andrew? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 957 of 7 February 2024 when you get in touch.