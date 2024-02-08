Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew, 43, was reported missing from the Wheatley area of Doncaster at 8.15pm last night (7 February).

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Andrew is described as white, of a stocky build, who is 6ft 2ins tall. He has short black hair and is usually sporting a beard.

He was last seen wearing a green coat, green jeans and a grey flat cap, and is believed to be carrying a bag with him.

Andrew is also known to frequent the Conisborough Viaduct area and Edlington cemetery.

A spokesman said: “Have you seen Andrew? Do you know where he might be?