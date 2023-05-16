Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old South Yorkshire girl
Police have launched anappeal to find a missing 13-year-old.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th May 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:46 BST
The teenager, named only as Kadee, was last seen in Goldthorpe at 7pm last night.
She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
She is described as mixed race, around 5ft, with black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue denim jacket. She also has a black coat with her.
Call 101 quoting incident number 970 of 14 May with information.