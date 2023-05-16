News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old South Yorkshire girl

Police have launched anappeal to find a missing 13-year-old.

By Darren Burke
Published 16th May 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:46 BST

The teenager, named only as Kadee, was last seen in Goldthorpe at 7pm last night.

She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is described as mixed race, around 5ft, with black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue denim jacket. She also has a black coat with her.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing 13 year old Kadee.Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing 13 year old Kadee.
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing 13 year old Kadee.
Most Popular

Call 101 quoting incident number 970 of 14 May with information.

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire