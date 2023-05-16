Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old South Yorkshire girl

The teenager, named only as Kadee, was last seen in Goldthorpe at 7pm last night.

She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is described as mixed race, around 5ft, with black curly hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue denim jacket. She also has a black coat with her.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing 13 year old Kadee.