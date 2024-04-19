Police launch urgent appeal after 70-year-old man goes missing in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police officers in the city are appealing for help from members of the public to find the missing man, named only as Henry.

Henry, age 70, was last seen today (Friday 19 April) around 2.35pm in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster, police said in a brief statement.

He is described as a black man, around 6ft 4ins tall and he was last seen wearing a red cap, a navy blue bomber jacket as well as a pair of blue jeans as well as a pair of navy trainers.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing Henry.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101.