Police launch urgent appeal after 18-year-old goes missing in Doncaster
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a Doncaster teenager who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.
The 18-year-old, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Jack, has been missing since the 26 October when he was last seen in the Broxholme Lane area of Doncaster town centre.
A spokesman said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. He was reported missing to police on 2 November and enquiries have been ongoing to find him since then.”
Jack is described as white, 5ft 11 inches tall and of a slim build. No details of his clothing have been issued.
The statement added: “Have you seen him? Can you help?”
Anybody with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 264 of 2 November.
Alternatively, you can pass information to independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.