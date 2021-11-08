Police launch urgent appeal after 18-year-old goes missing in Doncaster

The 18-year-old, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Jack, has been missing since the 26 October when he was last seen in the Broxholme Lane area of Doncaster town centre.

A spokesman said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. He was reported missing to police on 2 November and enquiries have been ongoing to find him since then.”

Jack is described as white, 5ft 11 inches tall and of a slim build. No details of his clothing have been issued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal to find Jack who has gone missing from Doncaster.

The statement added: “Have you seen him? Can you help?”

Anybody with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 264 of 2 November.