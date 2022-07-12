Police launch hunt for missing West Yorkshire teenager with Doncaster links

West Yorkshire Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Kevin Smith who has been reported missing from home and is believed to be in the Knottingley area.

He was initially reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on 16 June. He lives in Sheffield and has links to Doncaster but the last confirmed sighting of him was in Knottingley at 12:30pm on 16 June. It is believed he is still in the Wakefield district area and West Yorkshire Police is now leading enquiries to locate him.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with short ginger hair and a pale complexion with freckles.

Police are hunting teenager Kevin Smith.