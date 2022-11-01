Police launch hunt for missing man last spotted at Doncaster bus station

The man, named only as Terry, 54, by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen at around 10.52am yesterday at Doncaster Interchange.

It is believed that he may have travelled to Barnsley.

He is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, of skinny build and with fair hair. He is believed to have been wearing blue skinny jeans with an aviator style jacket with fur around the collar.

Can you help police find missing Terry?

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Terry's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman appealed for information and said: “Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

"If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101.”