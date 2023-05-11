News you can trust since 1925
Police launch fresh appeal for missing Doncaster hiker on first anniversary of disappearance

Police have launched a fresh appeal in the search for a Doncaster man who disappeared one year ago while camping in a remote area of Scotland.

By Darren Burke
Published 11th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:09 BST

72-year-old Neil Skinner was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard in the Bridge of Orchy area of Argyll and Bute on Sunday May 8, 2022.

He had been hiking and camping in the area and was reported missing to police the next day.

Mr Skinner remains missing despite extensive searches and inquiries by police and appeals for information from his distraught family.

72-year-old Neil Skinner disappeared while camping and hiking in Scotland.72-year-old Neil Skinner disappeared while camping and hiking in Scotland.
Last year, Mr Skinner’s family said they were “desperately seeking answers” as to what happened to him.

He is described as 5ft 8in with short, white hair, a white goatee-type beard and glasses.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Inspector Lee Page said: “Neil has now been missing for a year and we know what a difficult period this has been for his family and friends.

“Neil was last seen in the Loch Dochard area near Bridge of Orchy on Sunday May 8, 2022.

“Sadly, despite extensive police inquiries and searches by officers and our partners, he remains missing.

“We have kept in regular contact with his family during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

“Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and I would urge anyone with information on Neil’s whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3773 of May 9, 2022.”

