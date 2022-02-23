Police launch fraud investigation after complaints about Doncaster beauty training firm

Officers have begun a probe after concerns were raised about the business practices of a woman operating out of premises in Beckett Road, Doncaster.

The investigation by South Yorkshire Police is understood to centre on a beauty training provider called Hannah Kendall who is believed to be in charge of two Doncaster based firms, Beau Aesthetics and Filtr’d Doncaster.

The police investigation comes after it emerged that certificates issued to trainees learning a number of roles in the beauty business featured illegal and unauthorised branding and are not accredited.

The premises in Beckett Road used for beauty training have since been boarded up.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call from a member of the public at about 11.20am today alleging an incident of fraud had taken place in the Balby area of Doncaster.

“This allegation is being looked into and the investigation is in its very early stages.”

The firms are understood to have been operating from a former hairdressing salon in Beckett Road.

The premises were locked and boarded up earlier today and social media accounts linked to both firms have also been deleted.

Meanwhile, accreditation provider The CPD group has also launched its own investigation over unauthorised branding and logos on certificates reportedly issued by Miss Kendall.

In a brief statement, a spokesman said: “The logo used on the certificate is not the logo we issue to Accredited CPD Providers or Accredited CPD Activities.

“We will pass this on to our legal department to issue a cease and desist instruction for the unauthorised use of our branding.”

There have been allegations that a number of young women have paid out hundreds of pounds for training courses and to receive the certificates, which one described as ‘not worth the paper it’s written on.”

When the Free Press contacted Miss Kendall for a statement in regard to the allegations, we received the following email, which was unsigned.

"On behalf of Hannah, I am emailing to advise of the current situation.

“Yesterday evening, Hannah had to clear her bank account out to people threatening her, who then arrived at her property later that evening with weapons, disturbing the peace and threatening her life.

"Due to this situation, the police are currently involved and a criminal investigation is under way.

“Hannah is not currently in possession of her phone whilst we gather all the evidence needed for the police.

“The police have seen all the evidence of Hannah’s qualifications / accreditations etc yesterday evening.

“Due to the threats to life persisting, if this is posted in the Free Press at this time we will be seeking legal action, due to the nature of the situation. We will not be commenting further until the police have done what they need to do.

"We appreciate your need for a story, and hope you appreciate my need for her life to be safe.”