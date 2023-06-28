Police launch appeal as concerns grow for missing man with links to Doncaster

The man, named only as Shane, is being sought by South Yorkshire Police after going missing earlier today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police in Rotherham are asking for your help to find 36-year-old Shane, as concerns grow for his welfare.

"Shane was last seen in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 28 June) in the Cemetery Road area of Wath-upon-Dearne.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing 36-year-old Shane.

"Shane is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, and of slim build. He has multiple tattoos and when he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing a purple thigh-length coat, cap, jeans and trainers.

"Shane has links to Conisbrough and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may know where he is.”