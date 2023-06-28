News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test Match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’

Police launch appeal as concerns grow for missing man with links to Doncaster

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing man with links to Doncaster as concerns grow for his welfare.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST

The man, named only as Shane, is being sought by South Yorkshire Police after going missing earlier today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police in Rotherham are asking for your help to find 36-year-old Shane, as concerns grow for his welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Shane was last seen in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 28 June) in the Cemetery Road area of Wath-upon-Dearne.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing 36-year-old Shane.Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing 36-year-old Shane.
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find missing 36-year-old Shane.
Most Popular

"Shane is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, and of slim build. He has multiple tattoos and when he was last seen, he was reportedly wearing a purple thigh-length coat, cap, jeans and trainers.

"Shane has links to Conisbrough and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may know where he is.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 199 of 28 June 2023.

Related topics:Doncaster PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceDoncasterPoliceRotherham