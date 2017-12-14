Police issue warning after hair salon raids in Sheffield

Four hair salons in Sheffield have been targeted by thieves in a spate of raids in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said crooks have been said raiding tills and stealing expensive items they can grab.

Crime reduction officer Dene Tinker said: “Over the last few days we have had four reports of hair salons and small retail outlets being burgled by opportunistic thieves. Cash registers appear to have been the main target, as well as expensive items of stock that can be easily snatched and carried.

“In most of these cases, the damage caused often outweighs the cost of whatever was taken and at this time of year, when we see an upsurge in people shopping and getting their hair done for festive parties, closing your business for repairs can be incredibly disruptive.

“If you’re a manager or business owner, I’d urge you to evaluate your current security measures to see if they are fit for purpose as we get closer to Christmas and you’re likely to get even busier.

“Please ensure your premises are properly secured with the appropriate intruder alarms and whatever other security measures you feel are appropriate – this could be CCTV or other deterrents.

“It’s also good practise to remove all cash from your registers overnight and leave the empty cash drawer open, as well as displaying prominent signs that advise no cash is left on the premises overnight.

“If possible, consider removing any high-value stock from storefronts/windows where they can be easily viewed by people walking past, locking them up and securing them elsewhere in the premises as a precaution."

Anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.