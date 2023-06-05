News you can trust since 1925
Police issue urgent appeal as 72-year-old man goes missing in Doncaster

Police have issued an urgent appeal after a 72-year-old man went missing from his home in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:13 BST

The missing man, named only as Alan by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen leaving his home address in the Bentley area this morning (Monday 5 June) at 3:30am.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and officers and family are becoming increasingly concerned.”

Police are urging members of the public with information about his whereabouts to get in touch and have issued a description.

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find Alan.Police have issued an urgent appeal to find Alan.
He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with balding grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, black shoes and a grey jacket.

If you have seen Alan or have any information that can help officers please call 101 quoting incident number 260 of 5 June 2023.

