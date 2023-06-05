Police issue urgent appeal as 72-year-old man goes missing in Doncaster

The missing man, named only as Alan by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen leaving his home address in the Bentley area this morning (Monday 5 June) at 3:30am.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and officers and family are becoming increasingly concerned.”

Police are urging members of the public with information about his whereabouts to get in touch and have issued a description.

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with balding grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, black shoes and a grey jacket.