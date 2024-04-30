Police issue update on injuries suffered by child who fell from height in serious Doncaster incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The air ambulance landed at the scene on Wheatley Hall Road with South Yorkshire Police confirming that emergency services were dealing with reports of “a child falling from height” – and urged people to stay away from the area.

In an update issue earlier tonight, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The child has gone to hospital by land ambulance, injuries are not believed to be life threatening.”

Earlier, a spokesman said: “Emergency services, including the air ambulance are currently on scene at Wheatley Hall Road following reports of a child falling from height.

Emergency services flocked to Wheatley Hall Road earlier this afternoon.

“Please avoid the area while emergency personnel carry out their work.”