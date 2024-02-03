Police issue update as major Doncaster road shut in both directions this morning
Drivers have been warned to avoid a major Doncaster road as emergency services deal with a serious incident this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A630 West Moor Link in Doncaster is closed in both directions between West Moor Lane and junction 4 of the M18 at Armthorpe and is likely to be shut for some time.
The M18 Northbound exit slip road is also closed, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said, adding: “Please avoid the area if you can and find alternative routes of travel. Thank you.”