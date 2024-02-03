News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police issue update as major Doncaster road shut in both directions this morning

Drivers have been warned to avoid a major Doncaster road as emergency services deal with a serious incident this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The A630 West Moor Link in Doncaster is closed in both directions between West Moor Lane and junction 4 of the M18 at Armthorpe and is likely to be shut for some time.

The M18 Northbound exit slip road is also closed, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said, adding: “Please avoid the area if you can and find alternative routes of travel. Thank you.”

Related topics:DriversPoliceDoncasterM18South Yorkshire Police