Police issue statement after man found dead near to River Don in Doncaster

Officers were called to Conisbrough yesterday morning, a brief force statement said.

A spokesman said: “We responded to reports of concern for welfare at 7:30am on 13 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended and a 41 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of a man was found close to the River Don at Conisbrough.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”