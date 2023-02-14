Police issue statement after man found dead near to River Don in Doncaster
A man has been found dead near to the River Don in Doncaster, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 10:50am
Officers were called to Conisbrough yesterday morning, a brief force statement said.
A spokesman said: “We responded to reports of concern for welfare at 7:30am on 13 February.
"Emergency services attended and a 41 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"There are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
Eyewitnesses reported police and paramedics near to the river.