Police issue fresh appeal after Doncaster man goes missing for third time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man, named only as Andrew, was reported missing from the Wheatley area of Doncaster yesterday (22 February) at 1:30pm.

He has previously been reported missing last Saturday and also on February 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the latest appeal, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and our officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Andrew has been reported missing by police in Doncaster again.

Andrew is white, of a stocky build and 6ft 2ins tall. He has short black hair and is usually sporting a beard.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey jacket with a grey hood and grey trainers.

The jacket has a yellow label on the left arm.

Andrew is also known to frequent the Conisborough Viaduct area and Edlington cemetery.