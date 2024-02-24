Police issue fresh appeal after Doncaster man goes missing for third time
The man, named only as Andrew, was reported missing from the Wheatley area of Doncaster yesterday (22 February) at 1:30pm.
He has previously been reported missing last Saturday and also on February 7.
In the latest appeal, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He has not been seen or heard from since and our officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”
Andrew is white, of a stocky build and 6ft 2ins tall. He has short black hair and is usually sporting a beard.
He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey jacket with a grey hood and grey trainers.
The jacket has a yellow label on the left arm.
Andrew is also known to frequent the Conisborough Viaduct area and Edlington cemetery.
Contact police via online live chat or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 429 of 22 February 2024.