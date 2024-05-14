Police issue CCTV of men wanted over criminal damage to car and house in Doncaster
Officers would like to speak to the pair in connection with the incident last month.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that at 10pm on 15 April, a house in Friar Close, Finningley had its windows damaged, with damage also caused to the bonnet of a car.
"An investigation was launched, with officers carrying out CCTV trawls of the local area and conducting house-to-house visits.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are now keen to identify the two men pictured in this CCTV image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
"One of the men pictured is wearing a grey hoody and joggers, with his face obscured by his hood.
"Another man is wearing a black hoody with black trousers. He is described as being around 40 years old, 6ft tall and of a large build."
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/72081/24 when you get in touch.
You can contact South Yorkshire Police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org where you don’t have to provide your details.
