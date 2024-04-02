Police issue CCTV image of woman wanted over theft of vehicle in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that on 2 February, the victim's car was believed to have been taken off his driveway in the Kirk Sandall area of the city.
"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now asking for help to identify the woman in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
"Do you recognise her?
"If you can help, you can pass information via online chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 682 of 11 February 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.