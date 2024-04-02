Police issue CCTV image of woman wanted over theft of vehicle in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that on 2 February, the victim's car was believed to have been taken off his driveway in the Kirk Sandall area of the city.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now asking for help to identify the woman in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

"Do you recognise her?

This is the woman police want to question over the theft of a vehicle in Doncaster.

"If you can help, you can pass information via online chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 682 of 11 February 2024 when you get in touch.