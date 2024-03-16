Police issue CCTV image as hunt intensifies for missing Doncaster woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are still searching for the 60-year-old woman, named only as Shirley, who was last seen on Thursday night.

Police have now released the CCTV image of missing Shirley and are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for the public’s help to find her.

Shirley, 60, who also goes by the name of Pam, was last seen on Thursday (14 March) at 7.40pm leaving a property on Winchester Avenue in the Wheatley area of Doncaster.

Concerns are growing for missing Doncaster woman Shirley.

Shirley, is described as a white woman with short mousey brown hair, of average build and she is 5ft 7in tall.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers, black boots and and carrying a white carrier bag.

She also wears a gold cross and chain necklace.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anybody who has seen her or has dash cam or CCTV footage from around the time Shirley was last seen.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024 when you get in touch. You can access the South Yorkshire Police online portal here: https://orlo.uk/NDGtd

Please send dashcam footage to [email protected]