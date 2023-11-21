Police issue advice to motorists ahead of Big Red's funeral in Doncaster

Police have issued advice to motorists ahead of the funeral ofn John Gaskin, better known as Big Red today in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you are travelling into Doncaster city centre today, please be aware that there may be delays on roads due to a funeral taking place at St Peter-in-Chains Church in Chequer Road.

"Please plan your journeys accordingly. Thank you.”

Jason, aged 53, was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby at around 1am on Sunday October 29.

John Gaskin.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.