Police issue advice to motorists ahead of Big Red's funeral in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you are travelling into Doncaster city centre today, please be aware that there may be delays on roads due to a funeral taking place at St Peter-in-Chains Church in Chequer Road.
"Please plan your journeys accordingly. Thank you.”
Jason, aged 53, was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby at around 1am on Sunday October 29.
Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His funeral is taking place at 11am St Peter’s In Chains Church on Chequer Road. This will be followed by his burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1pm.