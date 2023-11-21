News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police issue advice to motorists ahead of Big Red's funeral in Doncaster

Police have issued advice to motorists ahead of the funeral ofn John Gaskin, better known as Big Red today in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 11:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “If you are travelling into Doncaster city centre today, please be aware that there may be delays on roads due to a funeral taking place at St Peter-in-Chains Church in Chequer Road.

"Please plan your journeys accordingly. Thank you.”

Jason, aged 53, was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby at around 1am on Sunday October 29.

John Gaskin.John Gaskin.
John Gaskin.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His funeral is taking place at 11am St Peter’s In Chains Church on Chequer Road. This will be followed by his burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at 1pm.

Related topics:PoliceDoncaster PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police