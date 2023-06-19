Police investigation launched after motorcyclist dies in Doncaster road crash

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the fatal collision between a motorbike and a car in Misson last week.

Emergency services were called to Deeps Lane, Misson, in the early evening of Tuesday 13 June.

The victim, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic and traumatic incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this collision.

“As our investigation continues our thoughts remain with this man’s family and friends at what we know will be a very difficult time.”