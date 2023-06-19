News you can trust since 1925
Police investigation launched after motorcyclist dies in Doncaster road crash

A police probe has been launched after a motorcyclist in his 70s died following a Doncaster road smash.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the fatal collision between a motorbike and a car in Misson last week.

Emergency services were called to Deeps Lane, Misson, in the early evening of Tuesday 13 June.

The victim, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Misson following the crash.
Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic and traumatic incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to this collision.

“As our investigation continues our thoughts remain with this man’s family and friends at what we know will be a very difficult time.”

Anyone who has additional information about the collision or who may have footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 564 of 13 June 2023.

