Police in fresh plea for witnesses to road crash which killed Doncaster man
Fred Finney suffered serious injuries in the crash on the A630 Balby Road last Saturday night and passed away a few days later in hospital.
Emotional tributes were paid to Mr Finney following the tragedy and South Yorkshire Police have issued a fresh appeal.
A spokesperson said: “We’re now urging any witnesses or those with information who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.
“We want those with footage or information to come forward and assist officers with their inquiry into this fatal road traffic collision.”
On Saturday 20 July, roads policing officers responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Balby Road at around 9:26pm, involving a pedestrian and a red Kia Niro.
Pedestrian Mr Finney was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remained until he passed away on Wednesday 24 July.
Mr Finney’s family is being supported by officers.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and continues to assist officers with their investigation, the spokesperson added.
Tributes have been pouring in for Mr Finney since the tragedy.
One said: “RIP Fred, lovely bloke,” while another shared: “RIP my mate.”
Another posted: “RIP Fred – thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.”
“Absolutely heartbreaking to hear this,” said another while another tribute read: “Such sad news. Thinking of all the family at this sad time.”
“RIP Fred Finney, good man will be sadly missed,” said another friend.
“So sad to hear this sad news, always a smile and time for a chat, lovely man, RIP Fred, will be missed by so many,” another friend shared.
If you can help please contact South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1034 of 20 July 2024.
You can also contact SYP online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
You can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.
