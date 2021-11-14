Police in fresh appeal as Doncaster teen goes missing for second time in a week
Police have launched a fresh appeal after a Doncaster teenager went missing for the second time in a week.
The 16-year-old, named only as Sapphire, was last seen in the Askern area of Doncaster at around 9.30pm on Friday night, 12 November.
She also sparked a missing persons appeal last Friday, after going missing on Bonfire Night.
She is described as white, around 5ft tall, of a slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.
She may be wearing black leggings, a black cropped-top, black trainers and a black coat.
Sapphire is known to frequent Doncaster town centre.
Last week, South Yorkshire Police made a similar appeal after Sapphire went missing on Bonfire Night.
She was found safe and well shortly afterwards.
Any information can be reported through 101 quoting incident number 597 of 13 November.
Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.