Police in 'don't end up in cells' warning to Mad Friday revellers in Doncaster

Officers are gearing up for ‘Mad’ Friday, traditionally the busiest day in the police calendar.

Historically, this is the last Friday before Christmas – but this year we have another Friday on 23 December, which South Yorkshire Police expect to be busy too.

Chief Superintendent Cherie Buttle who is heading up the force’s Christmas operation said: “We know people want to go out and have fun. It is the last Friday before Christmas and the day most people finish work, and get ready for the Christmas break.”

“Whilst we have no problem with people enjoying the celebrations and having fun, I want to remind you to think about your actions if you have been drinking alcohol.”

Hundreds of people will be going out around South Yorkshire and the bars and clubs will be full. Whilst most people will enjoy the festivities without any issues, there are a small minority that will drink too much and cause problems for the police and other partygoers.

Chief Superintendent Buttle added “Don’t let it be you that ends up in the cells this Christmas, have a drink, have fun, but know your limits. Our officers will be there for you if you need them, with extra officers on duty and resources in areas expected to be busy. Violent behaviour will not be tolerated and being drunk is not an excuse.”

Police have put together some tips and advice to help you plan your night.

Stay with friends and look out for each other

Trust your instincts and step away from a situation if you feel threatened

Before going out, plan how you are getting home. Pre-book a taxi if you need to

Leave sufficient time for alcohol to exit your system before driving, particularly the morning after a night out.

Have a good night and stay safe!